Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

