Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a …
Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should …
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Matt…