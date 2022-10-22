Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.