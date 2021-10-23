Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
