Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.