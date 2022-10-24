Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
