Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.