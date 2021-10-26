Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The storm that passed through Coles County overnight Saturday brought nearly an inch of rain with it in some places, but generated no reports of significant damage or flooding.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. There i…