Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

