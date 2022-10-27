Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Wind gusts around 30 mph this afternoon, but winds will get even stronger in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks to …
It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 45F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Not only will Monday be cold, it will be windy as well. A Freeze Warning is in effect Monday night and temperatures will remain well below normal through Wednesday. Track temps and wind chills here.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It l…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Exp…