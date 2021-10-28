Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

 Skip to main content
Oct. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

