Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.