Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
