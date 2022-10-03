Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
