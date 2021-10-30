Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
The storm that passed through Coles County overnight Saturday brought nearly an inch of rain with it in some places, but generated no reports of significant damage or flooding.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
