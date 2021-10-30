 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

