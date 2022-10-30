Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
