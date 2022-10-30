 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

