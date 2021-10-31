 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

