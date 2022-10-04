Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.