Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.