Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.