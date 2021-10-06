 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News