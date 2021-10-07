 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News