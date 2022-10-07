Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
