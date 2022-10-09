Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.