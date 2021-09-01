Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
