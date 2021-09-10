Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.