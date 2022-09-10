Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.