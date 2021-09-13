Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chan…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's cond…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Matto…