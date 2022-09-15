 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

