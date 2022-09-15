Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but rain will return this weekend as our next cold front works over us. See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Decreasing clouds and comfortable temps today. Sunny skies all day Wednesday and that means temps will be going up. Find out how much and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Patchy fog early this morning, but the rest of Wednesday is looking sunny with increasing temperatures. Find out how warm it will get and when the next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorr…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variabl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tod…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Very seasonable weather today with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Warmer Friday, but still staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back to the area in our updated forecast.