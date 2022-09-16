 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

