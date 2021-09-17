Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It …
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Tuesday. I…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Monday. Th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It lo…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projec…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Exp…