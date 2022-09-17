 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

