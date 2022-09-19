Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A quiet, warm day today. Temperatures will continue to rise for Saturday and Sunday. See how warm it will get, when our rain chance begins, and when it will peak in our weekend forecast.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Sunny to mostly sunny skies today with above normal temperatures. The warming trend will continue for Friday. Find out how warm it will get and when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
Decreasing clouds and comfortable temps today. Sunny skies all day Wednesday and that means temps will be going up. Find out how much and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Patchy fog early this morning, but the rest of Wednesday is looking sunny with increasing temperatures. Find out how warm it will get and when the next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Potential for severe thunderstor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…