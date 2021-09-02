Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mattoon. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leav…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Mattoon folk…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomor…
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrel…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temp…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast cal…