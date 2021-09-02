 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mattoon. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

