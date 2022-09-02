 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

