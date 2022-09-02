Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated activity during the day, but as a cold front approaches and works over us tonight, showers and storms are likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Temperatures on the rise today. More clouds around as well, but staying dry. Another cold front isn't too far away though. Get the latest timing on our rain chances in our updated forecast.
A nice end to August today. It's back to above normal temperatures for Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
A small chance of rain today, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will be rising this weekend and a good chance of showers and storms is expected Sunday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Fr…
No rain today, but a few showers are possible late Wednesday night. The better chance of showers and storms is Thursday ahead of and along our next cold front. Full details in our latest forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a…