Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.