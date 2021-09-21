 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News