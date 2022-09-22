Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.