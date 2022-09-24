Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain along and behind a cold front Wednesday. Still warm today, but a big cool down coming for Thursday. Track the rain and see how much temperatures will drop in our latest forecast.
A few showers and storms still this morning, but a dry Monday afternoon expected. Warm today, but we'll be approaching record highs on Tuesday. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Not only will we see temperatures reach the low 90s today, it's going to be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Potential for severe thunderstor…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
This evening in Mattoon: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 de…