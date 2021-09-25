The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with showers. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, the forecast is showin…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Lookin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Scattered sho…
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of thunderstorms throughout Monday
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mattoon. It looks to reach a m…