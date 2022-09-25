Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.