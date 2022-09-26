Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.