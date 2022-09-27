Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.