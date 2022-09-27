 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News