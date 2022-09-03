Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.