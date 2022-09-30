Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another cold front arrives today and that will send temperatures even lower. We'll be way below normal tonight! Will it be even cooler Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return here.
Another unseasonably chilly morning, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
This evening in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. Th…
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.