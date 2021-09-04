Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.