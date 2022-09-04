Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mattoon. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.