Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
