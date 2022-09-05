 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

Local Weather

