Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

