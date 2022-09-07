 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

