Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.